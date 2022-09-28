LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar and event venue is closing its doors for good.
The Whirling Tiger, owned by Against the Grain, said they are closing its doors after "putting their best foot forward."
Odeon opened in the space in 2018 on Story Avenue but closed in 2021. Although the space came with Odeon’s furniture, the Whirling Tiger owners added their own touch to the venue when they opened in October 2021.
"We believe in the concept, we believe in the community and we believe in the artists. But sometimes believing is not enough," the owners wrote on the Facebook post.
"The space is iconic, the drinks that our Tiger team brought to the bar were next-level, and the talented artists that performed on our stage were most memorable."
Against the Grain also opened ATG Sandwich Emporium and the Flamingo Lounge in 2021, which previously housed Another Place Sandwich Shop, and jazz club Jimmy Can't Dance.
Against the Grain said they look forward to other endeavors to pursue in Louisville.
