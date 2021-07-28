LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former jazz club in downtown Louisville has reopened as one of Against the Grain Brewery’s newest concepts: The Flamingo Lounge.
The owners of Against the Grain announced in April that they would be taking over Another Place Sandwich Shop and Jimmy Can’t Dance jazz club on South Seventh Street. The beloved downtown Louisville location closed for good in February after 50 years in business.
“When the opportunity arose to get such an iconic space here in Louisville, we were excited to put our touch to it,” said Sam Cruz, co-owner of ATG Brewery.
When you walk in, it’s a sandwich shop. When you walk down a flight of stairs, it’s a dimly-lit, quirky lounge. The new owners are keeping the same concept. Crews have been deep cleaning and renovating both spots for months.
“A lot of dust settled in here, so we came through and cleaned and made some repairs," Cruz said. "I am so pumped now. My partners and I are so excited, because this is something we dreamed about."
In the last week, they started to slowly and quietly open The Flamingo Lounge first. Everywhere you look, there’s a touch of hot pink or a flamingo staring at you.
“We wanted to make a place that we’d like to go to," Cruz said. "So we wanted kind of that cheesy coastal vibe but also a little bit of Vegas. And so that’s why we went with the flamingo and pink."
They have shows booked for the next month, and they post the lineup on the lounge’s Facebook page. And Cruz said they’re switching things up with the entertainment options.
“Jazz is a wonderful thing to have here,” he said. “But we wanted more diversity and a space that could be open to different artists and different types of entertainment, like stand-up comedy too.”
The Flamingo Lounge is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to close.
ATG Sandwich Emporium will be ready for customers by the end of August.
