LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based craft brewery Against the Grain plans to takeover the former Another Place Sandwich Shop and the basement jazz club Jimmy Can't Dance at 119 S. Seventh Street in downtown Louisville.
The brewery plans to operate the spaces as separate concepts, with the former restaurant becoming "Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium" and the former downstairs club becoming "The Flamingo Lounge." Each business will feature Against the Grain beers.
According to a news release:
Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium will focus on toasted sandwiches, flatbreads, and sensible sides. There will also be some signature menu items. The hours will cater to the downtown lunch crowd and focus on quick service carryout and dine-in. Against the Grain also plans to launch affordable catering options for luncheons and other events.
The Flamingo Lounge, located in the building's basement, will function as an evening to nighttime speakeasy and venue. The bar will feature Against the Grain beers, cocktails, and a curated list of bourbons and spirits. The Flamingo Lounge will also offer an array of entertainment. Local music fixture, McKinley Moore, will head the booking of music, comedy, and other entertainment for the venue.
There is no projected opening date for the businesses, according to the release.
Another Place Sandwich closed in February after 50 years serving the downtown lunch crowd, which has significantly diminished as people began working at home a year ago because of the pandemic.
Sam Cruz, one of the owners of Against the Grain, said in the news release that reclaiming the sandwich shop is a first step toward repopulating downtown:
"We believe in Louisville. This city is amazing. The principal partners of Against the Grain hail from Indiana, Kansas, and Kentucky, but this city gave us all a home. It drew us together to realize our collective dream of Against the Grain. We are committed to Louisville and, more specifically, downtown Louisville. Before the pandemic, Louisville exuded all the energy and excitement that guaranteed visitors would have a great time here. Like many when the pandemic hit, we were given the time to be introspective of our values and goals. We've enjoyed a social awakening and an opportunity to arise an even better city than before. We're more than excited at the chance to reinvest and reinvigorate downtown Louisville."