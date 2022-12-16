LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown Brewing made a move into a new space Friday.
The taproom relocated to the Mellwood Art Center's courtyard area. It was originally located on the 2nd floor.
Andy Cobb, the owner and head brewer, said they hope to bring more foot traffic and will include additional seating, expanded hours and room for more events.
"We're looking forward to having a lot more room down here where we can have events, parties, things like that," he said.
The former taproom on the second floor will be converted into a larger barrel-aging facility and production space.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.