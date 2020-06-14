LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana casinos are ready to welcome back guests on Monday.
Caesars Southern Indiana said it is ready to welcome guests at 6 a.m. Monday, June 15, after being closed for weeks because of the pandemic.
New rules in place will require staff to wear face masks, and guests will be "strongly encouraged" to wear them.
The casino also will perform additional cleaning, limit the number of guests in the casino and at table games and require social distancing, temperature checks and guest interviews.
People whose temperature reaches 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter.
"Guests are required to answer questions pertaining to potential COVID-19 exposure that will require a verbal answer. Based on responses, guests may not be permitted access to the property," the casino said in its health and safety plan.
The company also will put up signs to promote social distancing, mask use and frequent hand washing.
Caesars also said it will prohibit smoking at table games, require people who are participating in table games to wear a mask and limit the number of players at such games, including four per roulette table, six per craps table and three per blackjack table.
The casino has implemented additional rules for its restaurants, amenities and hotel, including the closure of the pool and spa. For more details, click here.
Belterra will welcome people back at 11 a.m. Employees will be required to wear masks and complete temperature checks. There will be capacity limits on the casino floors, and hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the property. A list of precautions are posted online.
French Lick Casino is also reopening Monday at 6 a.m. with temperature checks, capacity limits and suggested face mask for patrons. For a list of precautions in place, click here.
