CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Shops, restaurants and 46 new apartments are coming to southern Indiana.
The new $4 million development on Main Street in downtown Charlestown is called Renaissance Park.
The project will be done in two phases. The first phase will cover the apartments and small retail space. The second phase will cover more retail and possibly some restaurants.
Arc President Alan Muncy is one of the project leaders who says they're talking with a local coffee shop and a sandwich shop.
"I'm hoping this will be a catalyst for downtown. I've already been aware of two or three other buildings that have been purchased since we've announced this project. So those are the things we get excited about. That we can do an anchor project in a community and see other investment and development follow," Muncy says.
Renaissance Park is part of the city's comprehensive renewal plan which was passed in 2016. The project is expected to be finished by next summer.
