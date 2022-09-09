LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company.
Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports.
"As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe continue to create memorable experiences on and off the course for years to come," Zoeller said in a news release. "KemperSports is well positioned to build upon the legacy we've created and carry out my vision for these courses.
According to a news release, the two golf courses are the second and third acquisitions by KemperSports in the past 10 months.
