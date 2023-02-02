CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville developer wants to turn the page on a property in the town that has long associated with being a problem, and the group says apartments are the best option for its new chapter.
Form G is looking to build a multi-family residential development called The Gateway off of I-65 and Eastern Boulevard. The site has been an empty lot since 2019 when the Town knocked down the former America's Best Motel.
The development would consist of around 200 apartments, several townhomes, amenities, and retail space.
"We are heavily invested into the town of Clarksville. Our headquarters are here, we've got 25 employees that reside and work in Clarksville," said Form G Co-Owner Steven Shaffer. "They [Form G] made it a mission to clean up Eastern Boulevard."
Form G has two other developments in Clarksville: The Gateway Crossings and The Bend, which is currently under construction.
However, the history of the property has residents paying close attention to The Gateway development.
Resident Jeffrey Donayel raised concerns over the development at a council meeting, and met with the Form G developer Eric Goodman a few days later.
"We've just had a lot of influx of apartments coming into the town," Donayel said. "Wanted to make sure they're well maintained because we do have apartment properties in this community that are not well maintained and it's a constant battle, I wanted assurance that wouldn't be the case here."
Donayel and Goodman's conversation led to Form G volunteering to host a public meeting to answer questions Thursday night at St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Clarksville.
"I want to make sure the public has some input on what is put there," Donayel said.
The reason for some concern, is because of the history of the property.
The Town associated the former America's Best Motel site with crime and complaints.
"The amount of calls and the amount of crime in that area had really risen out of control," said Ken Conklin, communications director for the Town of Clarksville told WDRB last week.
The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission purchased the site for nearly $5 million dollars in 2019 and knocked it down.
"The Town in our opinion had overpaid to get out the hotel that was there," Shaffer said. "So we've we feel in our expertise and working with the town that the highest and best use is the mixed use multifamily and retail."
Another concern brought up by the community was the need for affordable apartments in the area.
Form G said apartments will be market rates, and range from around $965 to $1,3000 for one or two bedroom apartments.
"Density is what is needed in Clarksville. Clarksville doesn't have the luxury to sprawl like Jeffersonville, Sellersburg, and New Albany and the river and the borders," Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the expected tax increment financing revenue over the next 25 years will generate $8 million, a net win to the Town of $3.2 million.
Form G still needs Clarksville's final approval, but hopes to start building this year.
The developers also considered several variations of properties, ranging from assisted living to hotels and apartments, but said the current plan is the most cost efficient.
"We want to be careful with what is being developed," Donayel said.
