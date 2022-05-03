LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is working to get new businesses and talent to the area.
Town officials are using technology to "help promote economic development and redevelopment" in southern Indiana, according to a news release.
Two new websites announced Tuesday will focus on that goal.
The first, ClarksvilleINBusiness.com, will be home to various business assets in Clarksville. It will also list available properties and information about workforce training.
The second, ClarksvilleINLiving.com, is aimed at bringing more residents to the area. It also lists attractions, education and entertainment options in the area.
For more information about redevelopment in Clarksville, click here.
