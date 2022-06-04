LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A skincare and beauty shop reopened its NuLu location Saturday.
Clique Boutique has been closed since 2020 and shut down during the height of the pandemic and downtown Louisville protests.
During its grand reopening 20 people walked away with free eyebrow shaping for a year, while others received a glass of champagne and other giveaways.
It's a celebration the beauty shops owner, Janna Flowers has been looking forward to.
"Really wanted to open when downtown people were back and working and the community was back in and NuLu has been packed," said Flowers. "Over the last few months, we've seen tons of businesses reopening. People are down here having a good time, and so we knew this was our time to reopen."
Clique has three Louisville-area locations and an online store offering a wide range of treatments and products for men and women.
