LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville-based banks have merged following an acquisition.
Last August, Stock Yards Bank & Trust announced it was acquiring Commonwealth Bank & Trust.
Commonwealth Bank & Trust becomes part of Stock Yards Bank on March 28.
According to a news release, the acquisition will allow Stock Yards Bank to expand to 73 locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.
"The merger with Commonwealth Bank & Trust helps us add services, ensure longevity and expand in ideal markets such as Shelby County, while adding depth in our hometown of Louisville," James A. Hillebrand, Stock Yards Bank chairman and CEO, said.
Four Louisville-area bank locations close March 25 due to the merger. According to a news release, customers were notified prior to the planned closures, while staff were offered roles at nearby locations.
