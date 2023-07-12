LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's largest credit unions has ended its partnership with the University of Louisville.
Commonwealth Credit Union is no longer the school's official credit union.
The relationship allowed CCU to provide exclusive services to students, faculty, staff and alumni, and use its logo for sports sponsorships.
While the credit union no longer holds the "official credit union" designation, those who bank with CCU through UofL will not be impacted by the change.
CCU said it will keep its membership open to anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or attends school in Louisville and its surrounding counties.
