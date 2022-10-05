LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- System-wide computer issues impacted Norton Healthcare on Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Maggie Roetker, "On Wednesday morning, we began experiencing computer connectivity issues throughout the system. This is a hardware issue and is not the result of a cyberattack," she said in a statement.
Roetker said medical care has not been impacted, but a few elective surgeries have been cancelled. "Following established protocols for this kind of situation, our staff continues to provide the quality care our community has come to know and expect. Teams from Information Systems are working to restore full capabilities."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.