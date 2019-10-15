LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville landmark will soon be liquidating.
In August, Joe Ley Antiques was placed on the market. Now Wardlow Auctions says it will sell the rest of what's inside.
That will be no easy task, with two acres of antiques at the NuLu shop.
Wardlow says the plan is to sell the collectibles online.
The auction will be held in several phases, with the first starting before Thanksgiving.
Joe Ley, the 76-year-old owner the shop was named after, has been battling several health issues.
No closing date for the antique store has been set.
Related:
- Developer plans to remake Joe Ley Antiques building in Nulu
- Louisville landmark Joe Ley Antiques goes on the market
- Louisville antique dealer shares history behind successful business
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.