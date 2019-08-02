LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For decades, self-proclaimed pack rat Joe Ley has been doing what he does best: collecting.
His NuLu antique store is a museum of sorts for everything from the fascinating to the strange.
"This place is enormous," Ley said.
It's 4-5 acres, in fact. Just when you think you've seen it all, there's another room to explore.
"You can find all kinds of stuff," said long-time customer Mary Grace Feltham, who brings all her friends and out-of-towners. "It's just one of my favorite places in the world."
She can't help but reflect over her years as a customer after learning Joe Ley Antiques is on the market.
"I was hoping they'd have to haul me out of here in a sack or something," Ley said with a smile.
At 76 years years, he clearly has a solid sense of humor, but the truth is recent health battles have made life at the antique shop tough.
"I've had cancer twice. I have it now in my spine," Ley said. "You can only push yourself so long, so hard, until it catches up with you."
Ley said he's only considering his options with the help of a real estate agent.
"He's had offers. He's had several offers actually," Ley said. "I just haven't done anything."
What he will do is more of a mystery than the next great antique he'll put out on the floor.
But, Feltham is keeping her hopes high.
"I hope if they do sell it, I hope someone buys it that will people it intact," Feltham said. "It's just a treasure."
"We'll just see what happens," Ley added.
Another Louisville landmark also revealed it's going on the market this week. Caufield's Novelty announced it's looking for a new location after years of declining sales.
