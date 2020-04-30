LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit revitalization group is working to help small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville recover from the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, in an effort to help, Jeffersonville Main Street Inc. has created a crowdfunding campaign on Patronicity to fund the Downtown Jeffersonville Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The money will be used to assist small businesses in the downtown area. The grants may be used for approved business-related operational costs, such as rent, utilities, or development of an e-commerce site for the business.
The fundraising goal is set at $40,000. The maximum grant amount is $3,000.
Jeffersonville Main Street has pledged $10,000 to kick off the campaign.
"If we raise enough money then we can distribute enough grants to make an effective impact for our small businesses," said Jay Ellis, Executive Director of Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc.
CLICK HERE to donate to the fund. Checks can also be mailed to: Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc., 401 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Please put "Recovery Fund" in the memo line of the check.
CLICK HERE to apply for a grant for your business.
