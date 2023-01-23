LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new pizza restaurant opened in a northeast Louisville suburb on Monday.
Several customers waited on the patio of LaRosa's Pizza at 10641 Fischer Park Drive overnight for the promise of free pizza. Only the first 50 in line got free pizza for a year. The first 200 people got a LaRosa's swag bag.
🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕It’s the grand opening for Louisville’s first @LaRosasPizza. ➡️ @LouisvilleMayor office proclaimed Jan 23rd as LaRosa’s pizza day➡️LaRosa’s pizza donated $2K to @daretocarefb 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 pic.twitter.com/yVOWptik8r— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) January 23, 2023
It was about a year ago when LaRosa's first announced they'd bring their Cincinnati-based Italian cuisine to Louisville as part of a $3 million development.
Many people who waited in line had emotional ties to LaRosa's. They say it's where their family would stop on trips and vacations to Cincinnati.
It takes a level of dedication to wait overnight for the promise of free pizza for a year. Kim Dye was the first person in line. She waited nearly 20 hours for the free pizza.
She said LaRosa's is a childhood favorite, so she was thankful for the comradery while she waited.
"This has been the most fun we've had, especially with you guys here," Dye said. "It's been fun to get to know you, and the excitement of it is kind of fun."
And Dye says she's not worried about getting sick of LaRosa's Pizza.
"We'll probably share," she said.
General Manager Kaitlyn Jenkins praised her staff.
"We have a wonderful team here -- a wonderful crew and wonderful food -- so I think we'll be a great addition and asset to Louisville," she said.
As part of the grand opening, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's office proclaimed Jan. 23 is LaRosa's Pizza Day.
The company also donated $2,000 to Dare to Care food bank.
LaRosa's is now open for business for dine in, pick up or delivery. It's open Mondays thru Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 10:59 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
