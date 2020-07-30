LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well known Louisville steakhouse is making a comeback.
Del Frisco's closed about a year ago, when the roof of the Galleria of St. Matthews strip mall collapsed.
The owner considered opening a downtown location, but ultimately decided to move to Louisville's east end.
TRIO Commercial Property Group says Del Frisco's will take over the former Z's Oyster Bar & Steakhouse location at 101 Whittington Parkway, near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway.
