LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well known Louisville steakhouse is making a comeback.

Del Frisco's closed about a year ago, when the roof of the Galleria of St. Matthews strip mall collapsed.

The owner considered opening a downtown location, but ultimately decided to move to Louisville's east end.

TRIO Commercial Property Group says Del Frisco's will take over the former Z's Oyster Bar & Steakhouse location at 101 Whittington Parkway, near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway.

