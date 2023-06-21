LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new employment platform opened its headquarters near downtown Louisville.
GoJob US's new space is on East Market Street in NuLu. On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with Mayor Craig Greenberg.
The France-based company uses proprietary technologies and data to make the labor market more accessible for job seekers.
"This company is very active, is growing, is looking forward for the future, and Louisville, I think, is a very good representation of this energy," GoJob founder and CEO Pascal Lorne said Wednesday. "So that's why we chose Louisville."
To search for jobs on GoJob, click here.
