LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hotel Distil in downtown Louisville is bringing back its in-room bourbon cart experience.
The cart features a selection of rare bourbons from favorites like Old Forester, Angel's Envy, Weller and Willet.
Guests can even personalize their cart from the silver, gold and platinum packages, each one providing a unique tasting experience:
Silver Package:
- $60 a person, four person minimum, +$150 Certified Bourbon Steward Fee.
- Includes Angel's Envy, Bulleit, Michter's US-1 Small Batch and Elijah Craig.
Gold Package:
- $100 a person 4 person minimum +$150 Certified Bourbon Steward Fee.
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel – Repeal Private Barrel Pick.
- Michter's Sour Mash.
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated.
- Old Forester 1920.
Platinum Package:
- $150 a person, four person minimum, +$150 Certified Bourbon Steward Fee.
- Michter's 10 year rye.
- Weller Full Proof Repeal Private Barrel Pick.
- George T Stagg 2022.
- Willett 10 Year Bourbon Repeal Phoenix Barrel Pick.
"We will have a certified bourbon steward that will curate a package for you, bring it up to your room — nice and intimate for four to 12 people — and do an educational tasting for you," said Christian Saylor, general manager at the Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse inside the hotel. "We can do any kind of package you want, from super rare bourbons up to your basic bourbons."
Prices vary from $60 to $150 per person.
