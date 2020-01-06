LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new entertainment venue has opened in downtown Louisville.
Bluegrass Karting & Events opened its new OVRDRIVE at 112 West Jefferson Street, near Bourbon Hall, on Monday.
The venue has virtual reality racing simulators, projector-based ax throwing and virtual reality gaming.
There's also a Rage Room, where you can smash items you bring to the facility.
Owners said they saw a need for a venue like this downtown.
"We just wanted to bring something down here," said Justin Lewis, owner of Bluegrass Karting & Events. "Downtown is really hoping, and we got a lot of feedback that downtown needed more entertainment options."
It will also have the city's first self-pour tap wall once liquor licenses are approved.
This is Bluegrass Karting & Events' second location. The original venue is in east Louisville.
