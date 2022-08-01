LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Watch opened a new location Monday in Holiday Manor next to Kroger on US 42.
The sixth First Watch in the Louisville area, this new breakfast and lunch spot is 4,200 square feet and features two patios equipped with heaters and fans for outside dining most of the year.
"Anytime we open a new restaurant in Louisville, it's amazing the interest, immediately," said Dillon Adams, operating partner for Bluegrass FW, LLC. "We get people calling saying 'Oh, my gosh, when is this going to open? This is going to be amazing.' So all of our First Watches in Louisville do very, very well."
A seventh First Watch is expected to open in Springhurst by the end of the year. Each location is open every day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
