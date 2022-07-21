LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company may be planning on laying off as many as 8,000 workers nationwide, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Fox Business cites the Bloomberg report, which cited a source familiar with the matter saying the possible layoffs would be the result of a decision to focus more on the production of electric vehicles. That would push the company to cut $3 billion in operational costs from its gas-powered business operations to boost profits, according to the source.
According to the Bloomberg report, these cuts would come from the Ford Blue division a unit that handles the company's internal combustion engine vehicles, as well as salaried positions.
Those cuts would come in phases, beginning this summer, according to the source in the Bloomberg report. Ford has about 31,000 salaried workers in the United States, where most of the cuts are expected, according to the report.
Earlier this year, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced the company's "Ford+ plan," which created the Ford Blue division, and the Model e division, which will handle electric vehicles.
Fox Business received a statement from Chief Communications Officer Mark Truby declining to comment on speculation about its business.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.