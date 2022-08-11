LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is raising the prices of its all-electric truck by thousands of dollars.
The automaker said the cheapest 2023 F-150 Lighting, the entry-level commercial Pro model, will now cost around $47,000, not including taxes, fees and charges added to the base price at the time of purchase.
When Ford originally released the car, the suggested retail price started just under $40,000.
Ford blames the price increase on a rise in material costs, as well as other factors.
The company said it does plan to honor its commitment to customers who preordered the truck at its original price.
The announcement comes as the order books for the truck reopen while production catches up with demand. Ford had stopped taking new orders in May after receiving over 200,000 reservations as it ramped up manufacturing of the batter-powered full size pickup, according to Fox Business.
"We've announced pricing ahead of re-opening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of Ford's new Model e division that handles electric vehicles.
The new range of trucks, Ford said, will be equipped with the standard range battery pack and has been increased from 230 to 240 miles. It's also adding a new Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature that automatically controls the brake and throttle while connecting a trailer to the vehicle.
