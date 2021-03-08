LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Forecastle Foundation was able to donate nearly $50,000 to conservation organizations in 2020 despite financial setbacks brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit for environmental activism said it's now donated over $700,000 since it was founded in 2011, according to a news release.
Funding is raised all year through partnerships with corporate and small businesses, the foundation said. Individual donors and proceeds from Forecastle Festival also contribute to the funding. The foundation said the cancellation of the 2020 festival significantly impacted part of its annual fundraising revenue.
"Despite the setback in 2020, and through tremendous support from donors and partners, the Foundation was still able to make significant contributions to its conservation partners," Forecastle Foundation Founder JK McKnight said in a news release.
Organizations that received the funding in 2020 include Kentucky Natural Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy and Future Land Trust, as well as international organizations Friends for Conservation and Development, in Belize, and the Guayaki Foundation in Argentina and Brazil. Donations were also made to Wilderness Louisville, Louisville Grows and Trees Louisville.
The foundation's goal is to "protect and connect the world's natural awesome — the most critical, highly-threatened biodiversity hotspots left on the planet" by partnering with "like-minded organizations" both in Kentucky and internationally to "raise awareness, funds, volunteers and supporters." Since its inception, the foundation has helped protect and preserve more than 51,000 acres of land and more than 300 miles of waterway.
