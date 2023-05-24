LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former coal mine site in eastern Kentucky is being converted into a clean energy facility.
The coal mine closed in the 1990s.
On Wednesday, Toyota announced it agreed to offtake 100 megawatts of the electricity generated as part of project.
"The Martin County Solar Project in Kentucky is really special as an example of how renewable energy VPPAs can bring new opportunities to former coal and energy communities and will help Toyota achieve our goal of increasing purchased renewable electricity to 45 percent or more of our total purchased electricity by 2025," David Absher, senior manager of environmental sustainability at Toyota Motor North America, said in a news release.
According to a news release, the 100 megawatts that Toyota will offtake will be used to reduce the company's carbon footprint.
Construction on the project is expected to begin in mid-2023 with plans for commercial operations to start in 2024.
