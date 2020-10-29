LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The founder of Texas Roadhouse is bringing a new restaurant to Louisville.
Jaggers will be a fast-casual restaurant featuring burgers, chicken tenders and sandwiches with made-from-scratch sauces. The menu will also offer fresh salads.
Jaggers is set to open on Dec. 7 on Dutchmans Parkway near Dupont Road. The restaurant is currently hiring for both full- and part-time positions.
Jaggers currently has locations in Greenwood and Noblesville, Indiana.
