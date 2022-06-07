LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Roses Distillery will invest more than $23 million to build new warehouses in Coxs Creek.
In a news release Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Office said 17 news warehouses — totaling 776,000 square feet — are expected to be completed by 2024.
"Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits growth continues at an incredible rate, and we welcome this major investment from Four Roses in Bullitt County," Beshear said in a news release. "Bourbon is a signature industry in the commonwealth that is creating quality jobs across the state. I am thrilled to see Four Roses contribute to that success and look forward to seeing this project come together over the next couple of years."
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the continued growth of Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry as @4RosesBourbon Distillery LLC will invest over $23 million to construct new warehouses in Coxs Creek. Read more: https://t.co/4hp07DhRYK pic.twitter.com/EWyA3ccvCC— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 7, 2022
It's a move that officials said will aim to meet the growing demand nationwide for the bourbon.
"We’re excited about the growth of Four Roses and to have the capacity to bring our Bourbon to more whiskey-lovers around the country, but we’re even more excited about the growth of Kentucky’s bourbon industry," Ryan Ashley, chief operating officer for Four Roses Bourbon, said in a news release.
