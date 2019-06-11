LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rivue Restaurant is closing in mid-July.
The revolving restaurant on the 25th floor of The Galt House Hotel opened in 2006, but it will close on the weekend of July 14 after serving a final Sunday brunch.
The hotel plans to open a new restaurant concept in the space in the spring of 2020.
RIVUE Restaurant & Lounge serves its last dinner on July 13th. The 25th floor restaurant is closing its doors to make way for a new dining concept. Make your reservations: https://t.co/41R4kxP5Ha pic.twitter.com/2Q1mPdHUKs— Galt House® Hotel (@GaltHouse) June 11, 2019
Rivue, with its scenic views of the Louisville waterfront, has been the site of many special events over the years. So the hotel is bringing back menu features and its popular candy cart. It is also asking people to share photos and memories on the Rivue Facebook and Instagram pages.
Until the closing, Rivue will serve theater patrons before and after "Hamilton." It will also host the annual Father's Day brunch on Sunday, June 16.
Keepsake photos will be offered to guests during the final weekend of service.
Rivue employees, including Executive Chef Kendall Linhart, will be offered other positions in the hotel.
