LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As 2022 comes to a close, Greater Louisville, Inc. (GLI) is breaking down some of the hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investment and economic growth happening in the city.
A few months ago, Inxeption was welcomed into downtown Louisville. Setting up shop in the PNC Tower in September, the California-based digital commerce company plans to expand its Louisville location, hoping to reach 200 employees in the next few years.
"Louisville is just this hidden gem that if you know, you know," said Susan Frockt, vice president of strategic accounts at Inxeption. "It's kind of like the 'Who knew moment,' you know, who knew this could exist in Louisville?"
Frockt is excited to see the tech company so keen on investing in her hometown.
"I'd say they're doubling, if not tripling, down," she said.
"We want Inxeption to do really well here and continue to partner with them," said Ben Pratt, senior vice president chief of Regional Economic Growth at GLI. "We really view this as a great as gold standard example of ways that we can continue to attract companies like Inxeption down to work downtown."
Pratt said in all this year, they've helped create 977 new jobs, which will result in more than $400 million worth of economic impact.
"It's going to pay dividends for many years to come," Pratt said.
The organization believes the diverse nature of industries offered in the greater Louisville region is attractive to outside companies, adding that major corporations, like UPS announcing its intention to expand this year, can help attract new business.
"Reinvestment of existing businesses is always a clear indication of a commitment not only to the local economy, but the local workforce," Pratt said. "And it helps demonstrate outside of the market that how we do business in the greater Louisville region is competitive."
And, going into 2023, GLI said there are 30 potential projects in the works that could bring in 7,000 new jobs.
Pratt added that with new tax reforms passed this year, they hope to draw more companies, like Inxeption, to the downtown area as it continues to experience high office vacancy rates.
"We're always looking at ways that we can evolve not only our financing, and tools to help adaptive reuse of downtown businesses and buildings," Pratt said. "But also attract and retain businesses to encourage their growth."
In Inxeption's point of view, things in Louisville are looking up.
"There's just so much opportunity, and we were thrilled to be part of the contribution to the city of Louisville," said Frockt.
To read GLI's full economic report for 2022, click on the PDF below.
Related Stories:
- UPS to expand healthcare shipping, add more than 400 jobs in Louisville and Shepherdsville
- Tech startup Inxeption could make Louisville its home, CEO says
- New company moves into PNC Tower in downtown Louisville with hopes of hiring 200 local employees
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.