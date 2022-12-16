LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local small business owners are being offered tools to grow and a shot at big money in grants.
"We're going to have a strategic goal planning workshop," Deja Downey, chief of partnerships at the Vision Group Marketing and Consulting, said. "It is geared for nonprofit and for-profit organizations to help them plan out their 2023 strategic goal planning that can help them actually elevate their business."
On Saturday, Vision Group Marketing and Consulting will host a Strategic Goal Planning Workshop.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Simmons College of Kentucky.
During the workshop, two grants valued at $5,000 will be given out. Applications to apply for the grant closed on Thursday.
The workshop has room for as many as 40 people and is sponsored by Metro United Way.
To learn more, click here.
