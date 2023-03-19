LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A funky shack in Valley Station is serving up some good eats despite overcoming some challenges.
Gorilla Bob's Grub Shack is at 8503 Terry Road, at the intersection with West Pages Lane. Owner Bob Raymer said the local restaurant wouldn't have survived the COVID-19 pandemic without community support.
"This ain't the best looking thing in the world, but it supports me," Raymer said.
The menu features a meatball sandwich covered in cheese, a classic hot brown and more.
"Hot browns and cheesesteaks go hand in had," Raymer said. "They're the most popular two."
Patrons said Gorilla Bob has the best hot brown in town. Raymer is serving it all up in an 80-square-foot shack.
"My selling point is huge. Everything we have is huge," Raymer said. "I don't anybody going away hungry.
While it might called the grub shack, it could also be called the "love shack" because that's the most important ingredient.
"I just like to make people happy," Raymer said. "Everything's made with love."
It hasn't always been easy for Raymer.
"We've all struggled, and it got scary for a while," Raymer said.
The day Raymer received the keys to his shack three years ago, restaurants in the state were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I watched some of my friends lose their businesses," Raymer said.
Raymer said he wouldn't be here without the support of Louisville's South end.
"You always hear that we don't have any money," Raymer said. "That's the thing. Southwest, we're all hillbillies and poor and broke or what not. We don't have money out here. The support here keeps us all going. You couldn't ask for anything better."
Raymer said his business wouldn't be able to serve up food without the strong support of the community.
"I'd be gone. I'd be one of the victims," Raymer said. "The pandemic killed major restaurants, and I'm doing pretty good."
Raymer hopes to expand his business soon.
Gorilla Bob's Grub Shack is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.
