LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family operated restaurant has moved into downtown Louisville.
The owner, his family and Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on Chef Shaq Kitchen on Friday.
The restaurant sits on South 5th Street downtown. The owner, Shaquan McDonald, has helped in 22 other restaurant openings throughout his career. Now, he has his own place.
"You can't have a good town if you don't have good places to eat," Fischer said. "And Shaq here has been in the trenches for a long time, opening other people's restaurants and it's wonderful to see when he says you know what, I'm going to take my step as well."
Chef Shaq Kitchen offers sandwiches, salads and appetizers. The menu includes a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and Thunder Over Louisville fries.
