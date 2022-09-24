LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer.
The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
The 24-acre building will be fully leased by CenterWell for 10 years. CenterWell is part of Humana's Primary Care Organization. It provides primary care services in areas that have been medically underserved, and strives to improve seniors access to care.
CenterWell will offer comprehensive care and services at the new location. Besides medical services, the care team there will also help patients with social and emotional aspects of their health. Staff will work to connect patients with community resources as needed.
The groundbreaking was attended by Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds and Nwando Olayiwola, Humana SVP, Chief Health Equity Officer, as well as other local leaders.
Reynolds says the clinic is a welcome addition to the complex, which is already home to the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, the Humana Outdoor Track and Field, and a Thornton's neighborhood store.
"When the League took on the challenge of developing the Sports and Learning Campus, we did it because we believed that our campus could serve as a catalyst for more resident-serving investments. We led so that others could easily follow," Reynolds said in a written statement.
"Today's announcement by Humana and CenterWell is not only another example of our vision becoming reality, but also a welcomed investment in the work we believe is so important. Our seniors deserve this access to high-quality healthcare and supportive services. Thank you, Humana. Thank you, CenterWell. Thank you, Louisville!"
CenterWell Senior Primary Care expects its clinic to be open and serving patients by the summer of 2023.
