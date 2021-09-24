BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill released in a statement to WDRB News on Friday saying company would meet again Monday with union representatives to discuss contracts.
The workers in the bottling and barreling sector of Heaven Hill went on strike Saturday, Sept. 11, because of contract negotiations.
The main argument from employees is the contract allowed for non-traditional work schedules, which would mean the workers might lose traditional Monday-Friday work weeks. They also said they want more competitive wages.
The employees have been out every day at Heaven Hill on the picket line since the strike began.
Below is the full statement from a Heaven Hill spokesperson:
On Monday, September 27, Heaven Hill officials and representatives of the United Food and Commercial Workers 23D are returning to the negotiating table.
The company is prepared to reconvene with union leadership to work toward the ratification of a quality workforce package. Our employees are a source of pride and we have consistently collaborated over the years with all of our labor unions. It is our priority to provide competitive compensation and benefit packages and we look forward to discussing this in more detail with union leadership.
