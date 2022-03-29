LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience was named Whisky Visitor Attraction of the Year.
The honor was announced this week by The Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky awards.
The Icons of Whisky Visitor Attraction of the year Award goes to Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience! Congratulations! This award is sponsored by Berlin Packaging. #WorldWhiskiesAwards #Whisky #WorldsBest @Whisky_Magazine pic.twitter.com/xTUwnUlhP9— World Drinks Awards (@TheDrinksAwards) March 24, 2022
Heaven Hill won through votes from a panel of judges.
The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience was unveiled in June 2021 and includes the expansion and renovation of the visitor center in Bardstown. Heaven Hill broke ground on the $19 million project in 2018, and construction ramped up through the COVID-19 pandemic.