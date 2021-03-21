LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is hiring for its 2021 season.
The park held a job fair Sunday at the Human Resources building. The park is looking to fill 1,200 positions for the summer season. Anyone 16 years old or older is encouraged to apply.
The park is scheduled to open on weekends in May.
"We're open weekends in May beginning May 8, and then at the end of May we start seven-day operation, around Memorial Day," said Ramon Finch, human resource director. "And then after that, we go all the way through August, and once JCPS is back in school we go back to weekends to round out our season at the end of September."
Positions are available in areas including landscaping, plumbing, ride operations, lifeguarding, security, bartending and food services. Pay ranges from $8 an hour to $14 an hour.
Finch says two additional job fairs are planned for March 31 and April 1, in the Human Resources building.
The park says it offers perks to employees including free admission on days off and complimentary admissions to other regional theme parks and attractions. It also offers discount tickets for family and friends, flexible schedules, plus free uniforms, training and certifications.
Additional information can be found online at www.kentuckykingdom.com/join-the-team.
Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay was sold in February to Herschend Family Entertainment, which is based in Georgia. The company owns 25 parks, attractions and other properties in eight states, including Dollywood in Tennessee and the Newport Aquarium in northern Kentucky.
Related stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.