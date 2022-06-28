LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The program responsible for hanging those massive banners of famous Louisville residents on the sides of area buildings is getting new life.
Greater Louisville Pride Foundation started the Hometown Heroes program in 2002. Over the years, the campaign hung banners of Louisville legends such as Muhammad Ali and Jennifer Lawrence from the sides of buildings in Louisville, but in 2017, after 31 banners were hung, the program was suspended.
The reason: It became tough to find suitable buildings where the massive banners could be hung.
But on Tuesday, some of the campaign's supporters -- including LG&E -- announced the comeback of the program.
It's called Hometown Heroes 2.0. The whole program is starting back up, and some of the iconic banners, like Muhammad Ali 's -- the face that greets you as soon as you cross over the 2nd Street Bridge -- are getting refreshed.
"Muhammad was a peace ambassador to the world -- a global ambassador to the world -- and he was from right here, little-ole' Louisville, who gave birth to greatness," said Lonnie Ali, who was Muhammad Ali's wife. "And what better person to invite people to the city, and to the state? What better person to say, "I hope you had a good time. Come back.'"
The Greater Louisville Pride Foundation said it has started accepting nominations again for new banners.
They plan to redo other faded, iconic banners, as they did Ali's.
Some of the ones that will always stay include restaurant icon Colonel Harlan Sanders, Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum and Louisville Slugger founder Bud Hillerich. Others that have faded will be retired and replaced with new Hometown Heroes.
Anyone who nominates someone who is accepted is expected to lead the fundraising efforts for the banner.
To nominate someone or to offer space on your building for a banner, click here.
