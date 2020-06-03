LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana announced Wednesday that it will donate $6.5 million toward the completion of the Louisville Urban League's (LUL) sports and learning complex in west Louisville.
The donation is part of a $11.5 million pledge "to address racial inequity and unite toward a stronger community," the company said in a news release issued Wednesday.
The Louisville Urban League in February told WDRB News reporter Lawrence Smith that it had raised $44 million of the $50 million needed to construct the sports and learning complex, which is being developed in the 3000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The league also wanted to generate an additional $5 million to support the facility's operating costs, according to LUL President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds.
The project, which is expected to help boost the west end's economy, includes an indoor and outdoor track, a bowling alley and a rock climbing wall.
"We expect 20,000 to 30,000 visitors at a minimum, just for track season," Reynolds told WDRB News in February. "This project will bring people into the west end with disposable income."
In responding to Humana's donation Wednesday, Reynolds said the complex will transform "a community that has suffered for far too long."
"It is about investing in ways that are responsive to the demands ringing loud and clear here in Louisville and across America," Reynolds said in Humana's news release. "Through this project, we are cleaning up a brown field, improving health outcomes and catalyzing economic development. We are not just helping to revitalize a community but the human spirit."
According to a previous WDRB News report, the complex was planning to host an outdoor track meet in July, but the meet may be put on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the sports world.
In addition to funding the completion of the sports and learning complex, the funds will be allocated to "support the health of the community, create greater health equity, and make the company’s hometown more inclusive and equitable for all," Humana said in its news release.
The company said it is also pledging up to 160,000 employee volunteer service hours toward its mission to advance "healing equity" in Louisville.
"We are at a pivotal moment in our country’s history, and it will come down to the actions and commitments we make today that will position us for a better tomorrow," said Bruce Broussard, President and CEO of Humana, in the company's news release.
"... At the core of our values is serving the communities in which we operate," Broussard added. "The mission of our company has taken on particular significance in our hometown of Louisville that is reeling from the devastating loss of Breonna Taylor, protests and ensuing tragedies. This is a community that is already suffering the impact of COVID-19. There is a lot of work and healing to do to rebuild physically and emotionally."
