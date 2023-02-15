FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of LGBTQ supporters rallied in Frankfort on Wednesday to oppose several legislative bills they said are anti-equality.
About 200 people gathered inside the Capitol rotunda to oppose nine proposed bills they call anti-fairness bills that they said would negatively affect LGBTQ youth.
Speakers included Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the Fairness Campaign and several state and local leaders. Many of those who showed up Wednesday in Frankfort were students who said they felt recently filed bills — namely like House Bill 173 and House Bill 177 —unfairly targets the LGBTQ community.
HAPPENING NOW: opponents of KY House Bills of 177 & 173 rally in inside the capital in Frankfort. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/sKPFD5w29q— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) February 15, 2023
"There are bills that would cut off life-saving, gender-affirming care for transgender youth and bills that would allow discrimination in health care all across the board against all LGBTQ folks," said Chris Harman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign.
HB 73 would allow teachers to refer to students as the name and gender on their original birth certificate or school documents regardless of student’s pronoun preference. HB 177 is a parental rights bill that bans teaching on gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and relationships.
Rallies like Wednesday's have happened before, but opponents of the bill said they’re getting more important.
"These legislative bills have lasting effects on our generation," said Georgia Lawrence, a student who attended the rally. "So as we grow up, we have to deal with the repercussions and consequences, which, clearly, are negative. That’s why there are so many people showing up today."
Some of the bills could be voted on in the next two weeks.
