LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is taking shape at Oxmoor Center in Louisville.
Construction work is well underway on the complex in St. Matthews, where Topgolf’s first driving range and entertainment venue in Kentucky is being built at the site of the former Sears store.
The $18 million project is moving forward after Hurstbourne residents lost a court challenge to block it. Its plans include an outdoor driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
Topgolf plans to open the Louisville facility sometime late this year.
