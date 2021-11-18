LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is scheduled to open at Oxmoor Center in late 2022, a company spokesman confirmed Thursday.
Construction work is underway on the complex at the St. Matthews mall, where Topgolf’s first driving range and entertainment venue in Kentucky would be built at the site of a former Sears store.
The project should be complete and open around this time next year, Oxmoor owner Brookfield Properties and Topgolf representatives said this week. It is the first indication – at least publicly – of when the long-awaited facility will open.
After winning a series of legal challenges, Topgolf began applying for city permits this spring for the three-story building that will cost an estimated $18.6 million. Its plans include an outdoor driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
Topgolf proposed building at Oxmoor in early 2018 and won land-use approvals later that year despite some concerns from residents of Hurstbourne, which borders the mall. Six people later filed a lawsuit claiming a zoning change wasn’t properly granted, but they lost in Jefferson Circuit Court and the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
There was no challenge to the state Supreme Court.
Topgolf completed a merger with Callaway Golf earlier this year.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.