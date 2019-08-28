LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting will be legal in Indiana beginning Sunday, and the state's casinos are ready.
Indiana becomes the 12th state with sports betting when a state law adopted this spring takes effect Sept. 1.
At least three Indiana casinos, those in East Chicago, Shelbyville and near Cincinnati, plan the opening of on-site sports wagering areas on Sunday. Some others plan similar openings before the NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5.
Horseshoe Southern Indiana in Elizabeth will open "The Book" on Sept. 12. It will open on the riverboat portion of the casino until it can be moved to the new building being built on land.
The Winner's Circle Off Track Betting in Clarksville will also offer sports betting. The facility located on Eastern Boulevard in the parking lot of the old Value City will open Sept. 12.
The Indiana Gaming Commission is set to vote Wednesday on approving sports wagering regulations. Eleven of the state's 13 casinos and all three off-track betting parlors have received temporary sports betting licenses.
Bettors will be able to place wagers on football, basketball, golf and more than 100 other sporting events throughout the year.
Indiana's casinos hope to attract gamblers from Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio where sports betting is not yet allowed.
But a Kentucky lawmaker wants to make sports betting legal at horse racing tracks. State Senator Julian Carroll pre-filed legislation this week. The proposals build on two bills he already filed, which never got a hearing in the last two legislative sessions.
Carroll's new proposal would also allow people to place bets at off-track wagering facilities. He says the revenue would be used to fund education and the Kentucky Retirement Systems.
