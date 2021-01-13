LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sportsbooks in Indiana continued to set records in 2020.
In December, the Hoosier State became the fifth state in U.S. history to amass more than $300 million in bets in a single month, according to a news release from PlayIndiana.com.
Indiana also set records for betting in September, October and November.
"Nothing could have recouped the revenue losses from the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and much of the baseball season," said Jessica Welman, an analyst for PlayIndiana.com, in a news release. "But a lot went right this fall for sportsbooks, and it was on full display in December. The Indianapolis Colts, Notre Dame and Indiana football all continued to attract significant wagering. Then a full month of college basketball, which is more important in Indiana than most anywhere else, and the start of the NBA season added a year-end boost."
Indiana sportsbooks generated more than $1.8 billion in bets in 2020, according to PlayIndiana.com; the state took in $13.2 million.
"The strong finish made it so that 2020 represented a big leap forward despite all the challenges," Welman said in the news release.
