LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking for a career in law enforcement in the Hoosier state, the Indiana State Police Academy is accepting new recruits.
If you're interested, you'll need to submit an application online at IndianaTrooper.com according to a news release. New recruits and current law enforcement officers are welcome to apply.
Current Indiana Troopers still on probationary status who graduate from the 85th Recruit Academy and successfully complete their Field Training Officer (FTO) program, will receive a $5,000 one-time cash bonus in addition to their regular salary.
Included Benefits:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.
- Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options. Service Purchase Calculator
- NEW take-home patrol vehicle issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).
- Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment are issued at no cost.
- 3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.
- 40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.
- Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.
- Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.
- Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.
Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:
- Must be a United States citizen.
- Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date for traditional applicants is July 18, 2024)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
- Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
- Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
Current Law Enforcement Officers:
Current Law Enforcement Officers must be full time merit law enforcement officers having a minimum of three continuous years law enforcement service as of November 30, 2023, and if they choose, will be assigned to the District where they currently reside.
Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of November 30, 2023, if they choose, may be afforded their District of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.
Lateral applicants who proceed through the hiring process will be required to complete an evaluation including criminal law, traffic law, written assessment, and handgun (Sig Sauer P227) course. This evaluation is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, and will be presented at the Superintendent’s Review.
Recruits in the lateral academy, will have periodic structured performance reviews with the Training Academy staff. Performance expectations for graduation on May 23, 2024, will be continually monitored.
If your performance does not meet the criteria for graduation as determined by the Superintendent, you will have the option to continue in the traditional recruit academy with a graduation date of July 18, 2024.
*Note: Lateral Police Officers must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee on May 23, 2024.
Recruits of the 85th Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about an Indiana State Trooper career by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.
