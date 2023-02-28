LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inxeption, a technology company in the logistics industry, celebrated its inclusion on a list of fast-growing private companies in the southeast.
The company, which employs about 70 at its downtown operational hub, was ranked 18 out of 199 companies in the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, Inxeption said Tuesday.
Mayor Craig Greenberg marked the achievement with an appearance at the company's office on the 29th floor of PNC Tower, saying Inxeption is helping to lead a return of business activity to Louisville's downtown core following the pandemic.
Based in Cupertino, California, Inxeption bills itself as an Amazon-like platform for businesses like manufacturers to sell products to other businesses.
Inxeption co-founder and CEO Farzad Dibachi told WDRB News last year that the company could eventually call Louisville its headquarters.
Chief Operating Officer Josh Allen, who built Inxeption's Louisville presence after joining the company in 2019, echoed that sentiment on Tuesday.
"We certainly have significant ties to Silicon Valley from our leadership standpoint, from our investor community standpoint. That will never go away," he said. "However, this is the heartbeat of the organization. This is where things happen ... I think it's just a matter of time, but it's certainly in the cards."