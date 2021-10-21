LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack in the Box is coming to Louisville.
According to a news release, Louisville is among the destinations for 111 new restaurants the chain currently plans to open over the next several years. Those restaurants will expand the chain's presence in markets such as Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston, as well as open it up to new markets such as Salt Lake City and Louisville.
It is not clear when the new Louisville restaurant will open, or where in the city it will be located.
"Our franchises want to grow with Jack in the Box and there's sizable demand for our brand in a variety of markets around the country," said Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box, in a statement. "Current and prospective operators know the business opportunity available to them and they are motivated to grow their portfolios with Jack.
"We're really excited about the progress we've made in the development space, but this is just the beginning. As we head into the new fiscal year, we look forward to growing further with our current franchisees, as well as adding new operators to the Jack in the Box family."
