LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse will now bring its steaks and seafood right to your front door.
The popular restaurant announced the limited delivery service this week. Customers can order almost everything on the menu except ice cream or oysters. The service will be available at all Jeff Ruby locations in downtown Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Lexington and Nashville.
Jeff Ruby employees will handle the deliveries, but orders will only be accepted during pre-selected times that "will roughly mirror restaurant hours but will be limited to ensure the highest level of service possible and that the food will be hot and ready to enjoy upon drop off."
You can place an order on Jeff Ruby's website at JeffRuby.com using the "Takeout & Delivery" link.
Curbside pickup and standard takeout service is still being offered.
