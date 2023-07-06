LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic downtown Louisville restaurant is closed while it undergoes a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Since it opened in 2006, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse on Main Street hasn't had any updates. There will be a new stream-lined kitchen to support its new 40-person dining room, called the Ruby Room.
"The Ruby Room it is going to have Ruby all over, from the curtains to the fabric to everything from the front door all the way to the back door," said Tony Shaw, general manager of the restaurant. "It's just going to be a nice little makeover."
Construction is expected to be finished during the first week of August.
