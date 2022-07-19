LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wastewater treatment plant in Jeffersonville is expanding to help serve the River Ridge Commerce Center.
The city of Jeffersonville and the River Ridge Development Authority agreed to spend $12 million to double the capacity of the north wastewater treatment plant.
City officials said the move will help with future development.
The expanded facility will treat 6 million gallons of wastewater a day. Two million gallons a day will go to River Ridge.
A state initiative will contribute $5 million to the project.
The city has yet to announce a state date for the work.
